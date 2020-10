Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Cornelius Dominic Pollock Sr., 42, of Beulaville died Oct. 8, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mills family cemetery.

Survivors include daughter, Na'Iyah Lamb of Jacksonville; son, Cornelius D. Pollock Jr.; father, Daniel Pollock; mother, Geraldine Pollock; and sisters, Veronica Martin, Markeya D. Freeman, all of Richlands.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



