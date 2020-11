Or Copy this URL to Share

JACKSONVILLE - Corrinn Ann Williams, 58, of Jacksonville died Nov. 2, 2020.



Funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, at Love, Grace, and Mercy Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the church.



Survivors include daughter, Mackenzie Sinchak; sons, Brett Williams and Rutger Williams; sister, Missy Daves; brother, Gerald Speakman.



Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Jacksonville.





