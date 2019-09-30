JACKSONVILLE, NC - Crystal Elaine Darlington, 36, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Duke University Hospital, Durham.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville with Reverend Eric Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Miss Darlington was born in Jacksonville and is the daughter of John and Elaine Hudson Darlington. She worked as a secretary, payroll clerk and anything else asked of her at J&E Salvage Company.
She is survived by her parents, John and Elaine Darlington of Jacksonville; one brother, John Darlington Jr. of Richlands; two sisters, Regina Lee and husband, John of Charleston, SC and Cindy Darlington of Jacksonville and her significant-other, JoAnn Kasper of the home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home and other times at the home of her parents, 2012 Blue Creek Rd., Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019