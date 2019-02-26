SWANSBORO - Curtis Alan Morris, 54, of Swansboro died Feb. 24, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Survivors include wife, Carrie Lynn Larson Morris; daughter, Mildred Eve "Millie" Morris, both of the home; sister, Cynthia F. Morris; brother, Christopher Morris, both of Florida.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019