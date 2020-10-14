1/
Curtis Sharp Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Curtis Sharp Jr., 82, died Oct. 3, 2020, at Alive Hospice Care.
Graveside service will be held at p.m. Saturday at White Oak Cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include wife, Jackie Harden Sharp; children, Berdena Sharp-Lewis of Trenton, Curtis Sharp of Deltona, Florida, Jonquin Sharp of Rahway, New Jersey, Marvin Kinsey of Nashville, Tennessee; Jeanean Bernabela of Newark, New Jersey; sisters, Eloise Body of Maysville, Eleanor Sharpless of Jacksonville..
Public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston and resume one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
