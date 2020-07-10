Cynthia Fehrenbach

1/
HOLLY RIDGE - Cynthia Marie Fehrenbach, 59, of Holly Ridge died July 7, 2020, at home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge with burial following at Moxley-Fehrenbach family cemetery, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include sons, Sean Moxley of Charlottesville, Virginia, Ryan Moxley of Chinquapin; daughter, Maureen Moxley of Hickory; parents, Paul and Jacqueline Fehrenbach of St. Louis, Missouri; brother, Paul Fehrenbach Jr. of Massachusetts; and sisters, Denise Fehrenbach of New Jersey, Susan LeBar, Andrea Bowman, both of Missouri.
The family will receive friends at the home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
