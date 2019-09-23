WALLACE - Cynthia Arlene Fillyow, 63, of Wallace died Sept. 18, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Greater Yeshuwa Temple, Wallace with burial following at Kenan Cemetery, Wallace.
Survivors include brothers, David Mark Keith of Wilson, Windsor Fillyow of New Jersey; and sisters, Subrenia Fillyow of Rose Hill, Angela Regina Boney of Raleigh, Pamela Murray of Wallace.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019