Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 (910)-347-2595 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home 2685 Henderson Dr Jacksonville , NC 28546 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Anne's Episcopal Church 711 Henderson Drive Jacksonville , NC

Cynthia "Cindy" Cratch Hart, 71, of Jacksonville, formerly of Tarboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Cindy was born on December 10, 1947, in Tarboro to James Jr. and Anne Cratch. She graduated from Tarboro High School and Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. Cindy met the love of her life, Ty Hart, in 1967, at Louisburg College. Over the next 49 years, Cindy raised her two beautiful daughters and worked at St. Anne's Parish Day School for approximately 10 years. She was extremely active in her church and helped organize the annual Frozen Food Sale, Coffee Hour, and Unseen Guest Meals. Cindy loved spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gigi, and working in her beloved garden. She enjoyed playing Bunco and having lunch with the Lunch Bunch. For the past several decades, Cindy has valiantly fought numerous health issues but never lost her faith. She will be sorely missed by so many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James R. Cratch Jr. and Anne Hinnant Cratch.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Stephen "Ty" Hart; her two loving daughters, Leslie (Brooks) Hart Waldon (Gary) and Jennifer Bradlee Hart; and three beautiful grandchildren, MacKenzie Brooks Waldon, Zoe Madyson Fritz, and Sydney Makayla Waldon.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 711 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be to Hope for the Warriors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

