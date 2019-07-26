PINK HILL - Cynthia Kennedy Miller, 56, of Pink Hill died July 25, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Johnny Miller of Pink Hill; sons, Jonathan Miller of Deep Run, Joshua Miller of Pink Hill; sisters, Shelby Foster of Raleigh, Gloria Robinson of Pink Hill, Verna Brown of Maple Hill; and brothers, Kenneth Kennedy, Allen Kennedy, both of Pink Hill.
