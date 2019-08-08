WALLACE - Cynthia Loretta Pickett, 62, of Wallace died Aug. 5, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wallace with burial following at Pickett cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Richard Ronnelle Williams of Beulaville, Jamarcus Newkirk of Wallace; sisters, Shelby J. Brown, Shirley E. Pickett, Janet A. Cummings, all of Wallace, Dora L. Watson of Garner, Betty J. Scarborough of Raleigh; and brothers, Exion Pickett, Dannie R. Pickett, both Wallace.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019