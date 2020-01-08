January 5, 1972 - January 6, 2020
Cyrus Franklin Parker Jr., 48, of Wilson passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2019.
His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 311 Nash Street N, Wilson. The Rev. Dr. Doug Murray and Rev. Steve Clayton will officiate.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at First Baptist Church and other times at the home.
Cyrus is survived by his wife, Rachael Kyler Parker; his son, Ethan Parker and daughter, Carmen Parker, both of the home; his mother, Cecilia R. Parker of Jacksonville; sisters, Kathy Abril of Jacksonville, Alice Shackelford of Greenville, and Melissa Tsao of Holly Springs; and his brother, Timothy Parker of Cary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360 or the UNC Cancer Center, Medical Development, Attention: Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 or give.unc.edu.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at Joyners.net.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020