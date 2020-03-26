Cyrus Smith

  • "Mitch, Kimberly, and Sadie, We are so sadden to hear about..."
    - Dwayne, Tammy, Benjamin, and William Prevette
  • "Prayers coming to your family from Pleasant Grove Baptist..."
    - Rev. Dennis Murphy
  • "Mitch, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Please know..."
    - Randy Waters
  • "Ecclesiastes 3 comes to mind in times like this. Mitch and..."
    - Spencer Bittle
  • "The pain of losing a child can be immeasurable. Even..."
    - Ottis King
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC
28621-2812
(336)-526-4460
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
Cyrus Jackson Smith, age 16, of Roaring River passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Cyrus was born January 1, 2004, in Onslow County to Mitchell and Kimberly Ketchum Smith.
Cyrus was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where he was a member of the youth group and Baptist Men. He enjoyed going to the Baptist Men's breakfast. He loved to fish, build things and loved all people.
Survivors include his parents, Mitch and Kimberly Smith of the home; sister, Sadie Smith of the home; paternal grandparents, Sammy and Dottie Smith of Jacksonville; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Jeanie Ketchum of Jacksonville; maternal great-grandfather, Walter Ketchum of Jacksonville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Cyrus will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Elkin Funeral Service. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time a private funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jody Yopp, Pastor Jerry Bryant, and Rev. Jason Lawson officiating. A private burial will take place in Smith Family Cemetery, Jacksonville, NC with Pastor Jody Yopp and Pastor Shane Kennedy officiating.
The family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Baptist Men, 1997 Pleasant Ridge Rd, State Road, NC 28676.
Online condolences may be made to Elkinfuneralservice.com.
Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
