BEULAVILLE - D. John "Cuz" Futrell Jr., 71, of Beulaville died Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sharon Baptist Church, Chinquapin with interment at the church cemetery.

Survivors include spouse, Minnie S. Futrell of Beulaville: sons, Greg Futrell, Kevin Futrell; daughters, Shauna Folks, all of Richlands, Aimee Jo Lanier of Chinquapin; sisters, Linda Mozingo of Mt. Olive, Lynett Cavenaugh of Richlands.

Visitation will be held at the cemetery.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



