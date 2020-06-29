Daisy Pendergrass

MIDWAY PARK - Daisy Bell Pendergrass, 83 of Midway Park, died June 26, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Marshall Chapel Church cemetery.

Survivors include children, Boris Pendergrass of Jackson, New Jersey, Cornel Pendergrass of Philadelphia, Mark Pendergrass of Charlotte, Marlene Washington of New York City; sister, Minnie Pearl Thompson of Midway Park; and brother, McKeever Washington of Long Island, New York.

Visitation will be one before the service.





