Dale Riggs
Dale Laphate Riggs, 60, of Orlando, Florida passed away on November 3, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando after a courageous eight week battle with Covid-19. He passed peacefully with his wife of 40 years, Jan, by his side. He showed his "Darla" the greatest testament of his love for her by making the decision, himself, to have all of the machines disconnected. He said he was simply too tired to fight this battle any longer. In his last moments, he lovingly looked at Jan, smiled and winked his eye at her and whispered "I will be waiting for you up there."
Dale worked for 28 years at Stanadyne in Jacksonville. After leaving Stanadyne, he spent the next 12 years as an in-home caregiver, both in Onslow County and Orlando. He had a true passion about the care for seniors and loved his work with them.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his father, Van Riggs of Hubert; sisters, Rose Whitehurst (Kenny) of Richlands, Sheila Seabright of Jacksonville, and Vanessa Owens of Myrtle Beach SC; sister-in-law, Pamela Searcy of Orlando FL; and his five nephews and their families.
Dale loved life, people, and entertaining. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21st held at Pineland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 205 King Road, Jacksonville NC. It will be a service to reminisce and fellowship with his NC family and friends. Light snacks will be provided.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
November 16, 2020
I will always hold Dale in my heart with the highest esteem. My ‘Tadpole’ was a blessing to everyone around him.
Dale and Jan had the love that everyone hopes to find. Losing Dale is such a tremendous loss to us all, my heart is broken.
I will forever remember the friendship we shared. Until we meet again Dale.
Poodle
Camille Mercogliano
Friend
