1947 - 2020
Jacksonville - Dana Gordon Hallet, 72, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center with his wife holding his hand.
He was born October 1, 1947, in Cherry Point, NC; son of the late James and Harriet Westerman Hallet.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, with Chaplain Kelly Robins officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dana served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to golf and was a professional billiards player. He was a joy to be around and loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by wife, Rhonda Baysdon Hallet of the home; sons, Don Morgan (Sandy) of MI and Paul Woodall of VA; daughter, Tammy Woodall Stoeffer of Cary; grandchildren, Hudson Morgan, Hallee Morgan, Andrew Stoeffer, Steven Stoeffer, Matthew Woodall, Zachary Woodall, Thomas Woodall, Tray Watson, and Kirbie Watson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
