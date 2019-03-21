HOLLY RIDGE - Daniel Herman "Buck" Cox Jr., 79, of Holly Ridge died March 19, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Lillington.
Survivors include wife, Hellen Strickland Cox; children, Danny Cox, Cindy Cox, Annette Erny; and siblings, Shelda Rice, Rhea Martinez, Edna Purtell, Vernon Cox, Rita Crisco.
The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Arrangements by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3535
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019