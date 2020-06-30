On May 2, 2020, Lt. Colonel Daniel Campbell Daube Sr., 95, (USAF, Ret.), took his last eternal flight. Daniel was born in Donora, PA on November 2nd, 1924. In between tours for the military, he graduated from Penn State in 1949. Daniel was a three-war veteran, serving in WWII, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. He also served with the Space Program. He did all this while continuing his education, earning his MBA from University of Chicago. Due to his distinguished service to his country, which includes serving as Deputy Commander of the Airlift Division with the 7th Air Force in Saigon, he is memorialized on the Wall of Honor at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. In addition to his many military accomplishments, Daniel was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Daniel was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Ann (Maynard) Daube, and both parents, Campbell and Scundra Daube. He is survived by his children, Dannie Cam Daube, of Yuma, AZ, Dr. Daniel C Daube, of Panama City, FL, Dawn Woyak, and her husband Gene, of Albuquerque, NM, and Lisa Gaston, and her husband Danny, of New Bern, NC.
Others left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Ella Daube, Alexis and Richelle Woyak, Jordyn Woyak Lucero and husband Isaac, Christopher, Carah, Joseph, Jessica, and Ruth Gaston. He is also survived by one great-grand, Laila Lucero. Interment with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. Reception to follow at Jacksonville Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorialdonations be made to Covenant Care Hospice-Panama City at https://www.choosecovenant.org/donate-now or to Cancer Research at https://www.cancerresearch.org/future?utm_source=welcome-mat&utm_medium=cri-website&utm_campaign=spr2020, in memory of Daniel C. Daube, Sr.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.