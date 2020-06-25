Daniel Everette

LELAND - Daniel Hercules "Hurky" Everette, 52, of Leland died June 20, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Cindy Everette; sons, daughter, stepson; and sister, Rosie Zurcher.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.