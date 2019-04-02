Retired Navy Chief Daniel Michael Lowrance, 68, passed away on March 30, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lowrance.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia K. Lowrance of the home. One son, Jeffery A. and wife Kate Lowrance of Oaklyn, NJ. One daughter, Stephanie L. and husband Josh Shepherd of Fayetteville, NC. And three grandsons, Jared, Evan, and Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals or the Leukemia Research Foundation.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019