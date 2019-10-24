MAPLE HILL - Danny Nelson Harrison, 72, of Maple Hill died Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow in the Swinson Family Cemetery on Swinson Road. Rev. Glen Shepard will officiate.
Danny was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army for over twenty years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Constance; his parents, William and Gladys Harrison; and two brothers.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Webb of Raleigh; step daughter, Lisa Brooks of Lexington; step son, Jason Brooks of Jacksonville; his granddaughter, four sisters, Velvet Marie Parker of Suffolk, VA, Jaqueline Toon of Windsor, Deborah White of Murphy, Brenda Butler of Williamston; and a brother, Carroll Harrison of Bear Grass.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots. Electronic condolences may be sent to Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019