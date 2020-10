Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Danny's life story with friends and family

Share Danny's life story with friends and family

KENANSVILLE - Danny Ray Herring, 67, of Kenansville died Oct. 28, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Crest Cemetery, Warsaw.

Survivors include spouse, Estelle Herring; mother, Wilma Herring; daughters, Danna Westerbeek, Toni DeVane; sister, Sandra Bettenhausen; and brother, Oscar Herring Jr.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store