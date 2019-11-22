Danny Killingsworth

Guest Book
  • "Hey guys, Im sorry for our loss of a family member."
    - Brenda Sparrow Quick
  • "George, Allen and Nelson, it is with great sorry that I..."
    - Shelby Adams Dilday
Service Information
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-2124
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rivermont Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Danny Eugene Killingsworth, 66, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Nannie Killingsworth.
Danny is survived by his sister, Jeanette K. Hemby and husband David Ray Hemby of Jacksonville; brothers, George Spencer Killingsworth, Nelson Earl Killingsworth and wife Bonnie and Allen Killingsworth, all of Kinston; with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Rivermont Baptist Church with Pastor Luis Miranda and Pastor Rick Vernon officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to Garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.