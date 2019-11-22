Danny Eugene Killingsworth, 66, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Nannie Killingsworth.
Danny is survived by his sister, Jeanette K. Hemby and husband David Ray Hemby of Jacksonville; brothers, George Spencer Killingsworth, Nelson Earl Killingsworth and wife Bonnie and Allen Killingsworth, all of Kinston; with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Rivermont Baptist Church with Pastor Luis Miranda and Pastor Rick Vernon officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to Garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019