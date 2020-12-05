DENVER – Danny Dale Sharpe, 74, of Beth Haven Church Road, Denver, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church Cemetery. His body will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Warlick Funeral Home. The family will not be present.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rita Summey Sharpe and brother, Scott Sharpe.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Sharpe of Wake County; two daughters, Julie Sharpe of Onslow County and Rebecca Sharpe of Wake County.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Sharpe family.



