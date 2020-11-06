1/
Darl Ottaway
VERONA - James Darl Ottaway, 86, of Verona, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Woodbury Wellness Center in Hampstead.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Verona Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Powell officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell Padgett Cemetery.
Mr. Ottaway was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Van and India Leary Ottaway; five brothers, Carlton, Elwood, Donald, Alton and Henry Ottaway; and three sisters, Alease Ottaway, Reba Rochelle and Vistula Leary.
He is survived by his son, James Brown of Fountaintown; one daughter, Sandy Bailey of Jacksonville; one sister, Madeline Turner of Jacksonville; and two brothers, Edsel and O.V. Ottaway, both of Verona.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, prior to the service at the church.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Verona Baptist Church
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Verona Baptist Church
