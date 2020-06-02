CHINQUAPIN - David Grant Batchelor, 68, of Chinquapin died June 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Amos Lanier cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include spouse, Karen Batchelor; and sons, Ebbie Batchelor, both of Chinquapin, Jeff Batchelor of Wallace.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.