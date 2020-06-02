Or Copy this URL to Share

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family

CHINQUAPIN - David Grant Batchelor, 68, of Chinquapin died June 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Amos Lanier cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include spouse, Karen Batchelor; and sons, Ebbie Batchelor, both of Chinquapin, Jeff Batchelor of Wallace.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store