David Royce Baysden, 64, of Jacksonville, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 919 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville, NC. Visitation at the church one hour before the service. Interment immediately following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Services were entrusted to Coastal Cremations & Funeral Care of Jacksonville, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
