TRENTON - David Kelsey Bullock, 76, of Trenton died Sept. 17, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Virginia Bullock of the home; son, David Justin Bullock of Hazelton, Pennsylvania; daughters, Angela Marie Blee of Sparta, Kentucky, Sandra Michelle Heflin of Pell City, Alabama, Crystal Lynn Henderson of Trenton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019