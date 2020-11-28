David Earl Rhodes, 75, of Jacksonville died at his home Friday, November 27, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Jacksonville.



Interment will follow with military honors for 25 family members at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.



Surviving, his wife Lillian Henderson Rhodes of the home, one daughter, Debbie Rhodes, one son Mike Rhodes, two brothers, William Rhodes and Ronald Rhodes, all of Jacksonville.



Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

