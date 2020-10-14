1/
David Edwards

BEULAVILLE - David King Edwards, 59, died Oct. 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at New Edwards Cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include son, Jeffery Edwards of Beulaville; sisters, Priscilla Sumner, Diane Shortis, both of Pink Hill, Kathy James of Jacksonville; and brother, Robert Lee Edwards of Beulaville.
Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
