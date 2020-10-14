David Edwards

Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - David King Edwards, 59, died Oct. 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at New Edwards Cemetery, Beulaville.

Survivors include son, Jeffery Edwards of Beulaville; sisters, Priscilla Sumner, Diane Shortis, both of Pink Hill, Kathy James of Jacksonville; and brother, Robert Lee Edwards of Beulaville.

Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



