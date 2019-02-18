David Ferrell

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ferrell.

David Emerson Ferrell, 77, of Jacksonville died Feb. 18, 2019, in Wilmington.
Mr. Ferrell was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Lenoir County; to the late Emerson and Dorothy Sanders Ferrell.
No funeral services will be held.
Surviving are wife, Catherine Silance Ferrell of the home; one brother, Donald Ferrell (Judy) of Jacksonville; sister, Ann Abner of Smithfield; son, Alan Ferrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Tiffany Baker (T.D.) of Beulaville, Kristina Hogan (Seth) of Pink Hill, Josh Ferrell of Fort Bragg; six great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter; one step son, Matt Bowman (Linda) of Jacksonville; two step daughters, Karen Casey of Jacksonville, Gwen Campbell of Jacksonville; two step granddaughters, three step grandsons and one great-grandson.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Funeral Home
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.