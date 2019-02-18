David Emerson Ferrell, 77, of Jacksonville died Feb. 18, 2019, in Wilmington.
Mr. Ferrell was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Lenoir County; to the late Emerson and Dorothy Sanders Ferrell.
No funeral services will be held.
Surviving are wife, Catherine Silance Ferrell of the home; one brother, Donald Ferrell (Judy) of Jacksonville; sister, Ann Abner of Smithfield; son, Alan Ferrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Tiffany Baker (T.D.) of Beulaville, Kristina Hogan (Seth) of Pink Hill, Josh Ferrell of Fort Bragg; six great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter; one step son, Matt Bowman (Linda) of Jacksonville; two step daughters, Karen Casey of Jacksonville, Gwen Campbell of Jacksonville; two step granddaughters, three step grandsons and one great-grandson.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019