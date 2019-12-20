David L. Foskey, 79, of Jacksonville died Dec. 19, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Southwest High School with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Annie C. Foskey of the home; sons, Marvin Foskey, Kogi Foskey, both of Jacksonville, Rosh Foskey of Richlands; sisters, Annie M. Green, Margaret Charles, both of Jacksonville; and brother, Marvin Foskey of New York.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saunders Funeral Home.
