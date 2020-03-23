Grantham - David Ray Grantham, 78, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Wayne County on January 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Dallas David Grantham and Mary Iona Bell Grantham Thornton.
David worked for many years in the car sales business. He loved to work, whether it was tinkering in his shop or mowing grass.
A service for family and close friends will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Purvis officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Park.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail Grantham; children, Greg Grantham and wife, Wendy of Jacksonville, Rick Grantham and wife, Rene of Grantham, and Crystal Whitfield and husband, Graham of Grantham; grandchildren, Hali Grantham, Matthew Grantham, Zach Grantham, Garrad Whitfield, and Caleb Whitfield; brothers, D.T. Grantham and Claro T. "Boot" Grantham; sisters-in-law, Ellen Grantham, Frances Grantham, Judy Williams and husband, Linwood, and Tara Britt; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Thornton; in-laws, Carl and Naomi Grantham; and brothers, Owen Grantham and Gerald Grantham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Carlisle Purvis Scholarship Fund at Eureka Christian Church, 2036 Dobbersville Road, Mount Olive, NC 28365.
Online condolences may be sent to Seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020