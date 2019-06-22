David K. Hill Sr., 89, of New Bern died June 19, 2019, at Courtyard of Berne.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Washington, DC.
Survivors includes sons, Elston Hill of Waldorf, Maryland, Dexter Hill Sr. of Suitland, Maryland, and David Hill Jr. of Washington, DC; daughters, Jean Gray of Capitol Heights, Maryland, LaTanya Hill-Higgins and Donna Hill, both of Washington, DC; brothers, Daniel Hill of New Bern, and Aaron Hill of Detroit, Michigan.
Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brices Creek.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 22 to June 23, 2019