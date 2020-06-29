David Holland Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STELLA - David Curtis Holland Jr., 92, of Stella died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services, with Masonic Graveside Rites will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Lebanon Cemetery.
Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Holland.
He is survived by his son, William Curtis Holland and his wife, Mary of Stella; one sister, Leore Hansley; two grandsons, William Randall Holland of Des Moines, IA and Brian Curtis Holland of Leland; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Holland of Jacksonville, Ella Holland of Des Moines, IA; and his special friend, Gay Sullivan of Mt. Olive, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved