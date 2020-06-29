I am saddened by the news of Mr Davids passing. I have known him my whole life. He was friends with my father and since my fathers passing David has kept in contact with me. I would get the occasional call of him just checking in to see how I was doing and how my mom was doing. I called him the other day on his birthday and was told he could hear me. Im glad I called. He was a great man and will be missed by many. To the family I am sorry for your loss. So many memories of him and his sawmill! Im glad I knew him.

Ronnie Cole

Friend