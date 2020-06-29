STELLA - David Curtis Holland Jr., 92, of Stella died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services, with Masonic Graveside Rites will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Lebanon Cemetery.
Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Holland.
He is survived by his son, William Curtis Holland and his wife, Mary of Stella; one sister, Leore Hansley; two grandsons, William Randall Holland of Des Moines, IA and Brian Curtis Holland of Leland; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Holland of Jacksonville, Ella Holland of Des Moines, IA; and his special friend, Gay Sullivan of Mt. Olive, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.