David Holland Jr.
STELLA - David Curtis Holland Jr., 92, of Stella died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services, with Masonic Graveside Rites will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Lebanon Cemetery.
Mr. Holland was preceded in death by his wife, Dot Holland.
He is survived by his son, William Curtis Holland and his wife, Mary of Stella; one sister, Leore Hansley; two grandsons, William Randall Holland of Des Moines, IA and Brian Curtis Holland of Leland; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Holland of Jacksonville, Ella Holland of Des Moines, IA; and his special friend, Gay Sullivan of Mt. Olive, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I'm sorry to hear the news that David has passed. I'm sorry I will not be able to make the service. It was very special. We will miss him at the reunions.
Judy Berry
June 29, 2020
Nancy Holland
June 29, 2020
I am saddened by the news of Mr Davids passing. I have known him my whole life. He was friends with my father and since my fathers passing David has kept in contact with me. I would get the occasional call of him just checking in to see how I was doing and how my mom was doing. I called him the other day on his birthday and was told he could hear me. Im glad I called. He was a great man and will be missed by many. To the family I am sorry for your loss. So many memories of him and his sawmill! Im glad I knew him.
Ronnie Cole
Friend
June 29, 2020
So many memories of Mr David. He was bigger than life for the kid me and a man to be respected by the adult me. He was such a part of our lives and we loved him. No doubt about his destination - see you in heaven Mr. David
Audrey Holland Parsons
Family
June 29, 2020
Mr David and Ms Dot were farm family to work for! They were like mom and dad to us kids. I am blessed to have known and apart of of their lives and family! Go rest in paradise my dear friend! With a heavy heart full of love, may rejoin Ms Dot!
Starr Wetherington
Family
