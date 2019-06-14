Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hymes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A memorial service honoring his life will be held in Kingston, N.Y. The date of the service the be announced.



He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked for New York Telephone Co. and for the New Paltz Police Dept. Dave was an accomplished musician, a saxophonist extraordinaire who formed his first band at age 17. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Sarah Hymes; his brothers, Herbert and George; and his sisters, Mary and Ruth; and his beloved buddy Otto.



Dave is survived by his wife, Virginia; his stepson, Stephen James and his wife, Kerry and two grandchildren, Jessica and Samuel of New Paltz, N.Y.; his stepson Ted James of the Bronx, N.Y. He is also survived by granddaughter, Rebecca James of Highland, New York, two sisters, Margaret Pettey and Sarah LaBolitta (Alfred) of Kinston, N.Y., several nieces and nephews, his best friend of twenty years, Cee Cee.



Arrangements will be finalized in Kingston, N.Y.



