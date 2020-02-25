HUBERT - David Mark Jones, 67, died on February 24, 2020, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.
A funeral mass is planned for 9 a.m. Thursday at St Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Don Baribeau officiating. A graveside service with military honors is planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
David is survived by his wife, Adorina Engiquez Jones of the home; and two children, one daughter, Divina May Jones and one son, Dominic Mark Jones and his wife Zocchil Jones, both of Kannapolis; one brother, Paul Robert Jones of Hubert; and two grandchildren, Ana Sophia and Cris.
David served in the United States Marine Corps for over 20 years and 18 years with Civil Service. David will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
