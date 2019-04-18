David Clarence "DC" Lanier, age 86, of Surf City, NC went to be with our Lord, April 16, 2019. He passed at home of natural causes surrounded by family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lanier.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 20, at Serenity Funeral Home with visitation at 2 and funeral service at 3, followed by burial at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Chapel by the Bay, P.O. Box 2946, Surf City, NC 28445.
D.C. is preceded in death by his father, Frank Lanier, mother, Martha Hettie Pickett and his brother, Frank Harold Lanier.
Born at home in Lyman, NC on November 28, 1932. He graduated from Chinquapin High School in 1950. At the age of 19, he joined the Air Force in October of 1951 until he was honorably discharged a year later due to family hardship. D.C. and Wilma Brown were married October 9, 1953. Together they enjoyed traveling to different countries as well as camping throughout the continental United States. D.C. was an entrepreneur at heart, establishing many businesses throughout his lifetime. He founded Lanier's Family Campground in 1976. He and Wilma also donated land for Chapel By the Bay Church where D.C. served as a board member. He loved his family and the church and was dedicated to both.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Wilma Brown Lanier of Surf City and four children. Elizabeth Lanier Outlaw and husband "Dobby" Dovelle, Jr. of Albertson, Wayne Lanier and wife Robin of Surf City, Donna Lanier and friend, Barry Meready of Hampstead, Sandra Lanier Raynor and husband Lynn of Hampstead.
Grandchildren: Dovelle "Dee" Outlaw, III; Phillip Outlaw and wife Dory; LeeAnna Outlaw Wilson and husband Clayton; Jordan Lanier Barkman and husband Brian; Alena Mitchell Smith and husband Joseph; Ashley Mitchell Corbett and husband Hunter; Meagan Raynor, Cody Raynor. Great grandchildren: Carson Outlaw, Carlee Outlaw, Zoe Smith, Jax Smith, Isla Corbett, Silas Corbett, Rowen Wilson. Two more great-grandchildren are on the way..the legacy continues.
Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com or JDNews.com.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019