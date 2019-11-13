David Joseph "DJ" Mayes, 35, was born on July 29, 1984, and died on November 8, 2019, in Onslow County.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Potters House on Gum Branch Road with Reverend Mike Padgett officiating.
David is survived by his mother, René Bridges of Jacksonville; three sisters, Amy Mayes of Bloomington IL, Naomi Davis of Jacksonville and Amanda Mayes of Jacksonville; two brothers, Antonio Bridges and Timothy Mayes, both of Jacksonville; 11 nieces and nephews, Natasha, BreAnna, Christian, Quentin, Sarah, Joseph, Angel, Eadyn, Malikai, Elijah and Cayden; and his grandmother, Mary Michaelac of Montana.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Jones Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019