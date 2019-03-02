FOUR OAKS -- David Edward McCabe Jr., 32, of Four Oaks, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019