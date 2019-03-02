David McCabe Jr.

Obituary

FOUR OAKS -- David Edward McCabe Jr., 32, of Four Oaks, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
