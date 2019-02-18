Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He loved his family, friends, and his country equally. He retired from the USMC after 21 years of service, and served a tour in Vietnam. He was retired from the Civil Service after 20 years. David was a true Washington Redskins and University of Alabama fan. If he wasn't watching football, you could find him in his recliner watching old movies.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann Meacom, whom he devoted his life to. He is survived by five children, Ivy May Lopez of Jacksonville, NC, Lawrence Bruce Meacom (Lynn) of Darien, GA, Laura Meacom-Daniels (David) of Warrens, WI, Marion David Meacom (Janet) of Jacksonville, NC, and Sonny Allen Meacom (Brandy) of Andersonville, TN. He is also survived by three siblings, Florence

The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Don Guldin officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.

Internet condolences may be left at



David Ernest Meacom, 77, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at 11:40 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Premiere Nursing Home surrounded by his family.He loved his family, friends, and his country equally. He retired from the USMC after 21 years of service, and served a tour in Vietnam. He was retired from the Civil Service after 20 years. David was a true Washington Redskins and University of Alabama fan. If he wasn't watching football, you could find him in his recliner watching old movies.David was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann Meacom, whom he devoted his life to. He is survived by five children, Ivy May Lopez of Jacksonville, NC, Lawrence Bruce Meacom (Lynn) of Darien, GA, Laura Meacom-Daniels (David) of Warrens, WI, Marion David Meacom (Janet) of Jacksonville, NC, and Sonny Allen Meacom (Brandy) of Andersonville, TN. He is also survived by three siblings, Florence Smith of Virginia, Alice Pritchard of Virginia, and Johnny Meacom of Virginia. Along with his children and siblings, David is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Don Guldin officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close