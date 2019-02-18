David Ernest Meacom, 77, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at 11:40 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Premiere Nursing Home surrounded by his family.
He loved his family, friends, and his country equally. He retired from the USMC after 21 years of service, and served a tour in Vietnam. He was retired from the Civil Service after 20 years. David was a true Washington Redskins and University of Alabama fan. If he wasn't watching football, you could find him in his recliner watching old movies.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann Meacom, whom he devoted his life to. He is survived by five children, Ivy May Lopez of Jacksonville, NC, Lawrence Bruce Meacom (Lynn) of Darien, GA, Laura Meacom-Daniels (David) of Warrens, WI, Marion David Meacom (Janet) of Jacksonville, NC, and Sonny Allen Meacom (Brandy) of Andersonville, TN. He is also survived by three siblings, Florence Smith of Virginia, Alice Pritchard of Virginia, and Johnny Meacom of Virginia. Along with his children and siblings, David is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Don Guldin officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019