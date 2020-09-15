David Melvin, 56, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, September 11, 2020.
The family will have a Celebration of David's Life at 4 p.m., with visitation afterwards on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Islander Hotel and Resort in Emerald Isle.
David was born on December 16, 1963, and grew up in Maysville and Kinston. He received his associate degree in Horticulture from Pitt Community College and was a co-owner of Gypsy Rose Tattoo in Jacksonville. He was known by many for his amazing artistic ability and creativity.
He is survived by his wife, Jamee Melvin of Emerald Isle; son, Hunter Val Melvin of Emerald Isle; mother, Rebecca Getsinger and husband John of Bogue; father, Lewis Melvin and wife Virginia of Maysville; brother, Luke Melvin of Swansboro; step-sisters, Laura Getsinger of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Julie Brooks of Apex, NC; step-brothers, Jay Getsinger of Winterville and Tim Jones of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.