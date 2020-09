Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDWAY PARK - David Joseph Muñoz, 69 died Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include children, Kenda Muñoz, Kevon Muñoz, Kia Muñoz, Kameron Muñoz, David Muñoz, Michelle Sprull, Steve Muñoz.



