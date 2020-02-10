David Elwood Newbold Sr., 87, of Jacksonville died Feb. 8, 2020, at home.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tar Landing Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include sons, David E. Newbold Jr., Rodney Z. Newbold; daughters, Sophie N. Marshborn, Theresa N. Harp, all of Jacksonville; sister, Margie Ferrell of Knoxville, Tennessee; and brothers; Jimmy Newbold, Roger Newbold, both of Swansboro.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020