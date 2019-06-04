HAMPSTEAD - Larry David Rogers Jr., 61, of Hampstead died June 3, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Rockingham.
Survivors include daughter, Sarah Nichole Rogers of Richmond, Virginia; and sisters, Tammy Canupp of Rockingham, Cathy Baker of Portsmouth, Virginia, Michelle Reinhold of Hampstead, Sherry Lewis of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 4 to June 5, 2019