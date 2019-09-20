HUBERT - David "Doc Sickle" Lewis Sickle, 68, of Hubert died Sept. 19, 2019, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 42 years, Lynell Sickle of the home; sons, David Sickle of Wilmington, Chad Sickle of Raleigh, Dustin Sickle, Kevin Sickle, Shaun Sickle, all of Hubert; and siblings, Adam, Phyllis, and Sherry.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019