CEDAR ISLAND -David Keith Styron, 68, of Cedar Island died Feb. 19, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church with burial following at Cedar Island Community Cemetery.
Survivors include wiife, Susan Styron of the home; sons, William Jackson Styron of Bettie, David Keith Willis of Harkers Island; daughter, Beverly Styron Gaskill of Cedar Island; brothers, Daniel Eugene Styron of Stacy, Bradley Styron of Cedar Island.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Christopher H. Noe Funeral Service
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019