David Wicker, 67, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Jane Wicker of the home; three sons, Mark Wicker of Bismarck, Arkansas, Shon Wicker of Jacksonville, and Bret Wicker of Trenton; and two sisters, Deb Owen of Star City, Arkansas, and Diane Pruitt of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
