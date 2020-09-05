David Wicker, 67, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.

A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Jane Wicker of the home; three sons, Mark Wicker of Bismarck, Arkansas, Shon Wicker of Jacksonville, and Bret Wicker of Trenton; and two sisters, Deb Owen of Star City, Arkansas, and Diane Pruitt of Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



