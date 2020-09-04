David Merritt Wood Sr., 86, of Jacksonville died September 4, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Surviving his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen Weston Wood of the home; one son, David M. Wood Jr. of Jacksonville; two daughters, Teresa Dawn Underwood of Boiling Spring Lakes, Bonita Karen Fyffe of Lebanon, OH; and his sister, Fran Calvert of Jacksonville and a large number of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
