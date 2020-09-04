1/1
David Wood Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Merritt Wood Sr., 86, of Jacksonville died September 4, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Surviving his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen Weston Wood of the home; one son, David M. Wood Jr. of Jacksonville; two daughters, Teresa Dawn Underwood of Boiling Spring Lakes, Bonita Karen Fyffe of Lebanon, OH; and his sister, Fran Calvert of Jacksonville and a large number of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved